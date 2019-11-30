Homes damaged in Walker Street fire

Toledo Fire and rescue crews are responding to a structure fire in the 4000 block of Walker Street in West Toledo.

The first calls came in around 3:16 on Saturday afternoon for a house fire.

The battalion chief at the scene tells 13abc the fire spread to a second home. Both homes are occupied, but everyone inside got out safely.

Toledo Fire says the fire was large, burning through the roof and out the windows "like a torch."

A fire investigator is on the way to determine the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.