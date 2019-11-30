Homes damaged in Walker Street fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and rescue crews are responding to a structure fire in the 4000 block of Walker Street in West Toledo.
The first calls came in around 3:16 on Saturday afternoon for a house fire.
The battalion chief at the scene tells 13abc the fire spread to a second home. Both homes are occupied, but everyone inside got out safely.
Toledo Fire says the fire was large, burning through the roof and out the windows "like a torch."
A fire investigator is on the way to determine the cause of the blaze.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.