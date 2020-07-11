Hometown Hero - Lemonade stand for Officer Dia

A little boy is 13abc's Hometown Hero of the week, after his idea generated a big response from Toledo residents, as well as the men and women in blue who keep them safe everyday.

Max Titkemeier, 7, came up with the idea to set up a lemonade stand and donate the money to the family of fallen Toledo Police officer Anthony Dia. Officer Dia was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 4th.

"We were just sitting at the dinner table the other night and my son goes, 'Hey mom, we should do a lemonade stand and donate the money to the fallen officer," said Lisa Titkemeier. "I couldn't tell him no."

Max set up a homemade stand, adorned with blue balloons and handwritten signs, in a yard lined with American flags.

"We actually had an officer stop by and we all hugged each other and cried," said Lisa. "She was very thankful."

Word of his lemonade stand spread and pretty soon several members of the Toledo Police Department were there, including Chief George Kral. A group of officers also brought Max and his brother scooters as a thank you.

The lemonade stand brought in $1,974. Max and his mom, Lisa, dropped the money off to the Toledo Police Safety Building on Friday.

