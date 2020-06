Toledo police are investigating a homicide at the Moody Manor Apartments. The initial call came for a shooting at that location just after 4:30 PM on Wednesday and the homicide was confirmed by a city spokesperson.

Mercy Health St. Vincent's emergency room, which is nearby, was temporarily placed on external lockdown following the shooting. It has since been reopened.

