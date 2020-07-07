Horizon Science Academy gears up for classes in the fall

Horizon Science Academy Toledo and Horizon Science Academy Springfield have come up with a plan for fall to keep students and teachers safe.

"Most of our classes are going to be no more than 15 students, so spots are going to fill up more quickly than they already do," Erin Schreiner, principal of Horizon Science Academy Springfield said.

Students and staff will wear masks in both buildings and on busses. School leaders have not decided on school days just yet.

"It could be everyday, or it could be a hybrid, where students are coming for part of the week and the other part where they are getting instruction from home," Rachel Snyder, principal of Horizon Science Academy Toledo said.

Every student K-12 will have a laptop this fall. Registration is already filling up. School leaders say now is the time to register.

