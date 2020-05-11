Horrific local case of suspected animal neglect

The Lucas County Pit Crew is caring for a dog that was surrendered to the rescue near death. June Bug is severely underweight and has life-threatening infections.

She was rushed to MedVet Toledo for emergency care Sunday, and is now at West Toledo Animal Hospital.

The Pit Crew takes in dozens of dogs every year in life-threatening condition, but LCPC Executive Director Jean Keating says this is one of the worst cases of suspected neglect in recent months.

June Bug is receiving round-the-clock care right now. Keating is cautiously optimistic about June Bug's long-term prognosis, but emphasizes that her condition is still very guarded right now. She weighs about a third of what she should, and has numerous pressure points on her body that are infected.

June Bug will stay at the vet for at least the rest of the week. Once she is strong enough and healthy enough, she will go into foster care.

If you'd like to help pay for June Bug's care or make a donation to care for any of the other dogs at the rescue, we've posted a link.

