A startled horse taking part in a funeral procession will be euthanized after it was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

A team of horses was pulling a hearse near the intersection of Detroit and Oakwood, when a balloon that had been released, popped on a power line.

The sound spooked the horses, one of which ended up being hit.

The animal's injuries were too severe, according to police, and it will need to be euthanized.