Hospitals re-open to visitors

After almost three months of no visitor policies, area hospitals are now easing the restrictions a bit. The threat of COVID had shut hospitals off to any visitors when someone was in the facility for any healthcare reason including COVID.

But now that the number of cases has eased up in Northwest Ohio, so too have the restrictions. Both ProMedica and Mercy Health will now be allowed one visitor per patient provided they go through pre-screening for COVID symptoms as they enter the hospital.

At Mercy Health St. V’s, COVID cases have been treated across the street at the Regional Heart and Vascular Center and the number of cases has gone down. Mercy Health Dr. James Tita MD says “Our cases are considerably less than our peak which was early to mid-April.”

Tita says patients will now be allowed one visitor per-patient as long as they get screened on their way in. “They have to go through the screening.

The temperature screening and also screening for whether they're acutely ill. They have to wear personal protective equipment.”

ProMedica Bay Park has been designated as a hospital to treat area COVID patients. Now it too has reopened and is allowing one visitor per patient. And he adds, the hospital has gone through an extensive deep cleaning. “As an added security measure we actually hired a 3rd party company to just scour and sanitize.”