Hot & Dry July Expected, Drought Possible

June has been a hot & dry month compared to average, and now we are entering a prolonged heat wave with no rain in the forecast for the next 7+ days. The US Drought Monitor is the organization that provides weekly updates on drought across the country. Their latest update confirms that Northwest Ohio has been abnormally dry and on the edge of moderate drought. The Climate Prediction Center shows that odds favor a very hot and dry pattern through late July. Computer models don't show decent rain chances returning until at least July 8th to the 9th. The concern for drought conditions in the weeks ahead is growing. The weekly US drought updates come out on Thursday mornings. We will keep you updated as things change.