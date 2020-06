Toledo Fire and Rescue crews have put out a fire that spread through a home on the 5800 block of Gay Street.

TFD tell us crews first responded to calls of a fire at the home at 2:18am.

Our crews witnessed flames coming out of the roof around 3:00am.

The fire was under control and mostly extinguished not long after that, around 3:10am.

It's unknown if anyone was injured in the fire or how it started.