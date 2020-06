A Battalion Chief says no one was injured and that the house is a total loss.

This after a fire overtook the home on the 1800 block of Norwood Avenue.

Crews first came out responded to calls of a fire around 1:30am. Shortly thereafter, the fire spread and the roof collapsed.

An investigator was on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

It's unknown whether anyone lived in the house that is now considered a "total loss".