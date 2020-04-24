Housekeeping, security, and food service workers on the front lines in local hospitals

As the COVID-19 battle continues inside local hospitals, Mercy Health in Toledo is hiring for positions to keep up with the pace.

Reminding folks there are many other heroes on the front lines, not all of them are medical professionals.

I got an inside look at some of the day-to-day operations at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

The V.P. of Operations, Matt Sapara, says all of the staff are equipped with PPE. This includes janitorial staff, environmental services, food service, and security.

Especially for housekeeping crews, cleaning practices have drastically changed.

"We also have our teams segregated in terms of who cleans what. So we have a team that will go onto that COVID unit and cleans that COVID unit. Then we have another team that will go into common spaces and clean that space, then we'll have a different team that goes in and cleans other areas of the hospital that technically aren't COVID." explains Sapara. "We try to break that up so that everyone is protected, to really stop the spread of COVID as best as we can throughout the hospital."

Strict CDC guidelines have been implemented so keep staff safe from the spread as well, waiting 35-70 minutes before entering and cleaning a room previously occupied by a COVID-19 patient.

Sapara says this is to allow for more air exchange in the room since the coronavirus is an airborne disease. The more fresh air coming in, the safer the room will be to work in, allowing crews to scrub and sanitize safely.

There are also designated areas in the hospital to stop cross-contamination, common areas like locker rooms or cafeterias have additional measures in place to remain COVID-free.

With non-essential and elective surgeries being the first to return when Ohio re-opens next week, Sapara says it's important to acknowledge everyone working on the frontlines.

"Everyone in this environment now recognizes how valuable those environmental services teammates are, those dietary teammates, those teammates in facilities in maintenance. I think sometimes, unfortunately, they are taken for granted but I'll tell you especially in this outbreak, they are not we recognize the value of them."

Mercy Health is also hiring for over 390 positions in the Toledo area, not all of them in the medical field.

For more information, and to apply online, click here .