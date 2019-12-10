How Can Sandusky County Prosecutor Be Removed After Conviction?

Four days after the Sandusky County Prosecutor was convicted of negligent assault, there are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding the plea deal. How is Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun able to keep his job and get paid his salary of around $140,000 with taxpayer money? All this when he's been restrained from entering the courthouse.

There are three ways a prosecutor can be removed from office. They all fall under the Ohio Revised Code section 309.05. Public taxpayers can bring the issue to court, the Governor can or the Ohio Supreme Court can. All three fall within the judicial system and the plaintiff's in the case can include the county Sheriff. 13ABC spoke with Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton and he tells the I-Team that he's been approached by citizens who want to pursue that option and he would consider joining the effort.

13ABC will continue to follow this story and have the latest for viewers as we uncover the facts.

