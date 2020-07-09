Road crews try to stay cool during scorching heat wave

From the I-75 bridge over the Maumee River, to the massive Dorr Street interchange project -- there are plenty of workers fixing up the roads, or building new ones, around Toledo. With this week's heat, and more on the way next week, crews have to keep their health in mind on the job site.

"In these very hot temperatures, a lot of [our 'tailgate talks' in the morning] are featured around staying safe in the heat, particularly in the sun," says ODOT's Rebecca Dangelo. "We're making sure our crews are equipped with that knowledge before they go out.

It's hard enough sometimes for road workers to get through the daily grind before adding that summer heat into the mix of concerns -- but ODOT says they keep their crews prepared.

"We encourage a lot of water," offers Dangelo, "so we have water that our teams take out with them but also people bring in their own. Each of our garages has ice machines, so we're constantly filling up the coolers, keeping things cool... we also provide sunscreen, hard hats with vents to get a bit of air circulation in there, as well as sweat bands around them absorbing the sweat coming down their face."

Water and sunscreen are very necessary on-site, though the heat and humidity can prove dangerous regardless -- so taking a breather is always a good idea.

"We definitely encourage more frequent breaks, even if it's 5 minutes here or there", says Dangelo. "We're making sure people stay hydrated, jumping in the car for a few minutes, get cooled down then return to work."

Should the worst occur, ODOT employees -- and many contract workers -- are qualified to give first aid. "Each of our highway workers is trained with CPR and AED, as well as recognizing signs of sun poisoning and heat stroke."

All very important tools to have at your disposal, regardless of your line of work -- especially considering we could very well see temperatures top out near the triple digits again next week.