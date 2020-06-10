TPD gives advice for making a brutality complaint against an officer

Some say it can be intimidating if you want to file a complaint against an officer regarding police brutality. The mayor's office is working to change that process by moving the Toledo police department’s internal affairs division to a different building.

The video of a Toledo police officer accused of using his helmet to hit a protester in the head has citizens like Timothy Little researching how to file a complaint against an officer.

"If I couldn’t get to the safety building. Then 911 will be my second one, but after that I wouldn’t know where to go," said Toledoan Timothy Little.

There are ways to complain. You can call the internal affairs office and leave your name and phone number.

"We like the date the time and location of the incident. We’d also like any particulars badge number, identification number, name of the officer and then we’ll talk about the nature of the allegations," said Lt. Richard Trevino.

If you get arrested at the scene:

"A 24 hour moratorium could be put into effect depending on the nature of the subject if they are intoxicated," said Lt. Trevino.

If you're at a scene you can call 911 and request a Sgt. or Lt. to the scene. You can report incidents to an officer. According to TPD’s department rules, the officer is required to alert a command officer who must file a written report. Lt. Richard Trevino says posting an incident to social media is not filing a complaint.

"The snippet of the video may not always explain the full detail of the incident. In order to follow through with the complaint investigation. We need a signed department investigation form. That’s why we require the person to complaint to come in," said Lt. Trevino.

The City of Toledo's chief of staff, Catherine Crosby says telling on a police officer can be intimidating. She says there's fear of running into that officer patrolling the streets of your neighborhood. TPD’s rules in some cases may require an officer to meet with the citizen.

"Often times it is a deterrent when you have the internal affairs department with the police department because people don’t feel safe and we don’t want to feel like that," said Crosby.

The mayor plans to move TPD’s internal affairs office to a different building.

"We always need an open and transparent process where people feel comfortable and they feel like they can trust the process. It’s really important for us to know if we have folks that are not acting in accordance with our policies or treating us the way that we want our community to be treated," said Crosby.

The commander of the internal affairs department says they are overwhelmed with calls and emails. He’s asking for the public to patient.

Toledo Police Departments Internal Affairs Division 419-245-3226.