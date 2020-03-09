How to manage your investments in a volatile market

Monday the Dow dropped 7.8%, marking the worst fall since 2008.

So what should you do with your investments? 13abc sat down with Scott Brown, a CFA with Edward Jones. He recommends avoiding any emotional decisions.

"Often we have a knee jerk reaction and we need to see how things play out.," says Brown.

For those with money in the market, it's likely you took a hit today. In fact the market has been up and down for the past two weeks due to fear of coronavirus and now with crude oil prices plunging to a 30 year low there's more concern and what Brown calls "nervous trading."

So what should the average person due when the markets are volatile? Brown recommends knowing what you are investing in, knowing your risk and then evaluating how much you are willing to put in that might not pay out.

If you can afford to do so, this also might be a time to buy.

"Some of the best stock market gains occur in times like this.

So you gotta be careful you don't want to make any radical changes cause you could be doing more damage than help by making a decision based on emotion," says Brown.

As for 401Ks, Brown says if you are in the long-game stay the course. It's typically your best option. Just know that the market does fluctuate and we have seen this before.

For those who are closer to retirement you might need to tweek your portfolio to protect what you have but in the end Brown is confident this to shall pass.

