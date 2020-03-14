How to report price gouging in Ohio

Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, is always taking reports of possible price gouging.

With store shelves bare and people having a hard time finding toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and hand soap, you might find someone trying to take advantage of the situation.

When items are marked up well above market value, it is called priced gouging. It can happen during times of crisis.

If you experience an instance of possible price gouging, you can make a report on the website for the Ohio Attorney General.