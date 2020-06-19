How can social services create change in a time of police-community turmoil?

There are no plans for the city of Toledo to begin defunding its police department even as certain protesters call for such action in cities across the country.

However, Toledo city government recently said it will give $55 million over the course of the next five years to social service organization that provide housing, job training, and education. Those funds come from a federal community block grant.

A statement provided by the Mayor's office reads: We understand the need to invest more resources in services in our community. We also understand that our residents want to be safe. We strive to allocate resources in a way that allows us to do both. The fact of the matter is in order to invest in the increasing need for social services, it will require a public-private partnership.

What will those organizations do with that money? What if any additional dollars are provided to those organizations, how could that further enhance their efforts?

13abc set out to find those answers and how social service agencies can better fund their causes.