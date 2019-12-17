Huffman named Trooper of the Year at BG Highway Patrol post

The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has named Trooper Jeffery J. Huffman as its 2019 Trooper of the Year.

Huffman, 29, was chosen by fellow troopers are the post based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

A Fostoria native who joined the patrol in 2017, Huffman graduated from Bowling Green State University before becoming a part of the 161st Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy class. He's also received the Physical Fitness Award, Auto Larceny Award, and Criminal Patrol Award from the patrol.

Huffman is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year awards.