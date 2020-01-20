Humane Ohio is on the move

After years of talking about it, Humane Ohio will soon be on the move. The low-cost spay/neuter clinic has run out of room at its current building. The number of animals the clinic fixed in 2019 is proof of the need for more space.

Humane Ohio spays and neuters thousands of animals every year.

That includes people's pets as well as shelter animals from around the region. The clinic has been at its Tremainsville Road location since 2009. The organization outgrew the space several years ago.

Humane Ohio bought a new building in November, and work will soon be underway to renovate it. It's a move that will give Humane Ohio room to grow for years to come.

2019 was a record-breaking year for Humane Ohio. The clinic spayed and neutered 19,151 dogs and cats. The number of animals fixed at the clinic has consistently increased in recent years. In fact, in the last five years, the clinic has seen a 9% increase in the number of animals fixed each year.

While the number of surgeries has been increasing, so has the amount of time people are waiting to get animals in for an appointment. The goal is to get animals in for an appointment within two weeks of scheduling it. Right now, some people are having to wait six weeks or more to get in. But that is about to change thanks to a new space.

Humane Ohio has purchased a building that will soon be turned into a brand new clinic. It's at the corner of Alexis and Clover, about a mile away from the current building.

The new facility is about 10,000 square feet. It is all on one level. The more than 7,000 square foot increase in space will allow staff to customize work areas and fix thousands of additional animals every year.

The goal is to be in the new building sometime this spring. The total cost of the project is about $1.6 million. The building was $700,000.

Renovation work, moving expenses and equipment will run about $900,000. $800,000 of that has already been raised. Another $800,000 is needed.

There are a lot of different ways you can be part of helping Humane Ohio with the cost of its new facility. No donation is too small.

If you'd like to get involved, we've posted links.