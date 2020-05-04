Humane Ohio opens its doors for the first time in weeks

Like just about everything else in the community, Humane Ohio has been closed since mid-March.

The low-cost spay/neuter clinic fixed more than 19,000 cats and dogs last year. Many of them are people's pets, others are waiting for a forever home at a shelter or rescue group, and some of the cats are feral.

There have been a number of changes made at the clinic to help keep staff and clients safe.

Humane Ohio relies on grants and donations from the community to keep the cost of surgery low. Giving Tuesday is a movement to help inspire charitable giving. It is held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. However, there is a special edition of it tomorrow because of these challenging times.

If you'd like to help Humane Ohio, we've posted a link.