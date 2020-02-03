Humane Society honors local man who cared for hundreds of animals

A local shelter has started a program to help secure its future, and honor a man who gave so much to the community. There's a new program to raise money for the Fort Defiance Humane Society through planned giving.

It's called the Willie Wales Friends for Life Society. You can donate any amount through things like property, cash, a trust or a life insurance policy.

Willie dedicated his life to helping animals. He rescued and cared for hundreds of animals throughout his life. He was tragically hit and killed last year.

If you'd like to learn more, we've posted a link.

