Hundreds gather in Maumee to protest for racial equality

Eleven days after the death of George Floyd, peaceful protests continued Friday in the Toledo area as protesters took to the streets in Maumee.

The protesters gathered at the Maumee-Perrysburg Bridge then walked up Conant St. to the Maumee Police Department. Protesters held signs and shouted "No Justice, No Peace."

The protest attracted people from different races and age groups. Some said they are speaking out against systemic indifference African Americans face when it comes to education, health care, and run-ins with police.

"It's important for the voices of people of color or heard because Black lives are human lives," Kaleigh Murphy said. "It's important to highlight right now the injustice that's happening to people of color from systems that we should be able to trust to protect us, and that includes everybody not just white people."