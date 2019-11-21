Turkey dinner served to hundreds at 22nd Annual Homeless Luncheon

It's a welcome sight for many as the weather gets colder: a hot turkey dinner with all the trimmings, provided for homeless and underprivileged Toledoans.

The annual homeless luncheon is now in its 22nd year, and the Department of Neighborhood and Business Development knows how important it is to offer some hope for the holidays.

"All of the shelters and feeding programs provided all the side dishes," explains the Department of Neighborhood and Business Development's Bonita Bonds, "and we provide the hams and turkeys."

The food isn't the only draw here at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Paul Mitchell The School provided free haircuts and manicures, and a mobile health clinic gave health screenings for those who normally couldn't afford it.

Catherine Crosby was a first-time volunteer, and says it's "a satisfying experience to be able to serve those who usually don't have a voice or aren't seen, and let them know how much we appreciate them being in our community."

Having hundreds turn out this afternoon highlights the sense of community, but also a greater overall need.

"It is a double-edged sword," Bonds agrees, "but it just lets us know there's still work to do. It's something the mayor and the city enjoy doing, but it also lets us know we still have some work to do in the community."