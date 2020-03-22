Hunters discover human remains in Harding Township

Hunters found human remains in Harding Township Sunday afternoon prompting an investigation by the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the discovery happened in a wooded area near the 10000 block of Angola not far from S Crissey.

Father and son Scott and Kyler Schiel are hunters who decided to prep for spring turkey season around 2:30 PM Sunday.

But instead of setting up tents and tree-stands, they ended up stumbling upon human remains and calling 911.

Crime scene tape and part of a human skeleton is a sight the Schiels never expected to see in the wooded area where the often hunt.

A captain with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office tells 13abc the woods are on private property. He says the hunters have permission to be there, but no one lives on the land.

The Schiels say they discovered a human skull about 300 yards from the road which they say was both shocking and scary to find.

"I found enough, you know, deer heads out here that I know an animal head that... that was not an animal head. It was for sure human. I could see the molars and for sure it was human," said Scott Schiel.

Captain Matt Luettke says it's too soon to speculate how long the remains have been there or give any details on a possible identity.

The Schiels say they hope this discovery brings someone closure as the investigation continues. The remains were taken to the Lucas County Coroner to be identified.

