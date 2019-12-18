I-75 northbound closed in Michigan

Posted: 
Updated: Wed 5:53 AM, Dec 18, 2019

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A multi-vehicle accident involving a semi truck in Michigan has forced the closure of I-75 northbound near exit 11 in Michigan.

Other accidents have been reported on US 23 in Monroe County as well.

