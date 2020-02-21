I-75 project to bring another closure

It's a bumpy ride over I-75 on Nebraska Avenue. But the work slated to start next month goes beyond repaving.

Kyle Ruedel is a project engineer on the I-75 project. He tells 13abc, "We will be removing and replacing Nebraska Avenue. So that demolition is scheduled to start at the end of March. And that'll be closed for two years."

Meanwhile, the entire revamping of I-75, stretching 5 miles, still has more than 3 years to go.

"We're widening from South Avenue, all the way up to Dorr Street, and redoing some of the overpasses from Dorr Street to Nebraska, and redoing some of the surface streets to Collingwood and Erie."

Drivers in the area have seen Dorr and Indiana Avenue close for reconstruction in the past few years. Both have reopened, and for a little while longer, drivers can enjoy unrestricted access over the expressway. But Nebraska isn't the only focus for this part of the project. ODOT is about to start work on South Avenue, and this summer, workers expect to start on the ramps at I-75 and the Anthony Wayne Trail.

When everything is completed at the end of 2023, Ruedel says drivers will notice “A lot of the exit ramps are getting reconfigured to be those right side merges instead of left side merges, which tend to be problems." He adds, "We'll have more lanes, higher capacity, and hopefully fewer backups in the future."

