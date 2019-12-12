'I can see you in bed!’ Woman says a hacker swore at her through her home security camera

A woman said she was terrified after someone hacked into a security camera in her home.

The hackers were not only able to see her in her bedroom, they also talked to her over her security system on Monday evening.

“I was terrified. I literally could not move my body,” the woman said about the moment a stranger hacked a Ring camera inside a Brookhaven couple’s bedroom.

The woman who asked for her identity not to be disclosed said she and her boyfriend installed the camera so they could keep a close eye on their dog Beau while they were at work.

“I was laying there and had just put him in his crate, and I hear a cough over the Ring camera. I see the blue light come on, so I text my boyfriend saying, ‘Why are you watching?’ We’re laying down, and we’re about to go to sleep, and he’s like, ‘What are you talking about?’” she said.

“I can see you in bed! C’mon, wake the (bleeped expletive) up,” the hacker said.

Scared for their safety, the couple reported the incident to ring.

“I just want people to be aware. We got this Ring camera thinking about one thing, which was out dog, watching our puppy,” the female victim said.

A Ring spokesperson said in a statement: “While we are still investigating this issue and are taking appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation, we are able to confirm this incident is in no way related to a breach or compromise of ring’s security.”

“Ring should have the safety precautions already set in place where you never have to worry about it,” the male victim said.

The couple said they later found out that someone hacked into their ring account at least four times.

They plan to file a police report.

