‘I don’t want sprinkles’: Hospice patient gets his final wish of baptism

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Gray News) – As a hospice patient, Jenis Grindstaff had just one last wish.

Jenis Grindstaff wanted to be baptized before his battle with cancer was over. (Source: Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System)

He wanted to be baptized before his battle with cancer was over.

“He’s always read the Bible, but he had never been baptized,” said son Jim Grindstaff. “He wanted to show he believed more than anything else.”

The elder Grindstaff, a former air traffic controller, got his wish this month.

“My beloved son, Jenis James Grindstaff, I now at this time baptize you in the name of the Father, Son and of the Holy Ghost, and in Jesus’ name,” Chaplain Terrell Jones said. “Amen. Come on and let’s celebrate, family. Hallelujah.”

The white-haired, 80-something Grindstaff wiped the water from his face.

“That felt good,” he said.

The baptism took place in a 60-gallon tub at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

“He wanted full immersion,” Jones said. “He said, ‘I don’t want sprinkles.’”

A video released by the hospital shows the ceremony and has been viewed more than 200,000 times on social media.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.