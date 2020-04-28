ISSUE 1: Toledo Income Tax Levy tentatively fails in unofficial results from vote by mail election

The City of Toledo's much debated 1.25% income tax levy may have faced its first loss on the ballot. The levy, referred to as Issue 1 on the Lucas County ballots, received 55% of the votes cast in the state's unprecedented vote-by-mail election. 44% of voters cast their ballot in favor of the measure.

These results, of course, are still unofficial. The vote-by-mail election allowed voters to cast ballots so long as they were postmarked by April 27th, or dropped off in person by 7:30 PM on the 28th. Many of those late ballots will not be counted for some time, at which point the Ohio Secretary of State's Office will provide official, final tallies in this and other contested races.

