IT Expert: Protect your home security cameras from hackers

All around the country this week there have been multiple reports of hackers gaining access to Ring home security cameras.

Courtesy: MGN

While the breach of security has some people concerned experts say there are steps you can take to protect yourself.

"A lot of this stuff just comes down to basic cyber security hygiene," Chris Riling, a Toledo area IT expert, said.

Riling says it's often very easy for hackers to access WiFi-based cameras due to weak or default passwords tied to their accounts.

"A lot of hackers will sell those online and collect money for all these passwords, or they'll just share them amongst themselves," Riling said.

To limit issues he recommends creating strong passwords or using a password manager, which securely stores and encrypts your credentials.

"You can log in to your password manager and literally just copy and paste your password into whatever website or application that you're trying to use," Riling said. "If any one of those sites get compromised you’re only using that password in one place, so the attacker doesn’t get access to every other service that you have."

In addition to a password manager Riling also suggests using what's known as two-factor authentication. It's a process that layers your protection by also asking for things like fingerprints or digits that are texted to your phone.