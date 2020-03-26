Some tips to keep the pounds off while you stay-in-place

When there's a stay at home order across the state due to a pandemic many find themselves eating more food. That happens when boredom and stress are larger parts of your life.

Sitting at home is certainly boring at times and with what's going on with the spread of COVID-19 life is no doubt more stressful.

Those are two experiences working against people when it comes to making healthy decisions. Liz Satterthwaite is a Registered Dietician who works for Promedica and has her own business. She has a way of looking at this that might help.

"Self compassion is a really big predictor in reaching your goals, people who are kinder to themselves and okay with failure are actually more consistent and adhere to their goals a little bit better."

So don't beat yourself up during this time, it will help you make better choices. She also recommends trying meal planning. Use the extra time in a productive way, start a habit that can help today and down the road.