General Hospital fans may need to go online for new episodes

Fans of the long-running soap opera, General Hospital, may need to make some changes to their viewing habits for the time being. New episodes of the series have been pre-empted for more than a week as ABC News Special Reports dominate the airwaves during President Trump's ongoing Impeachment Trial.

In that time, the series has stopped airing new episodes, but that will change moving forward. As of this writing, new episodes of General Hospital will air at their normal time unless they are again pre-empted.

In the event of said pre-emption, those episodes will be made available to viewers on ABC.com, the ABC App, and Hulu without restrictions. New epsiodes will be posted to those locations at 5 PM on the day they were meant to air.

If you don't want to stream them, viewers can also set their DVRs to record the latest episodes at a new time. ABC will air any affected episodes from 2:30-3:30 AM, followed by World News Now (the show will pre-empt the first hour of WNN).