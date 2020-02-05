Ill passenger at Detroit airport taken to hospital

An ill passenger at Detroit Metro Airport has been taken to a local hospital for further testing by the CDC, according to airport officials.

"A passenger arriving on a flight to Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) was discovered to be ill during the enhanced screening process. The Wayne County Airport Authority’s fire department transported the passenger to a local hospital for further testing. We are unable to provide any flight details," officials said in a statement.

There is no indication what illness the passenger is suffering from. This comes amid heightened concerns about the coronavirus coming from China.

DTW is one of 11 airports selected by the Department of Homeland Security to receive flights from China.

On February 2, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began enforcing restrictions for all passenger flights to the United States carrying individuals who have recently traveled from China.

U.S. citizens who have traveled in China within 14 days of their arrival in the U.S. are only being directed to airports where the federal government has added public health resources to implement enhanced screening procedures.