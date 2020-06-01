Imagination Station, The Arts Commission holding Build With Us contest

The Arts Commission and Imagination Station are hosting a contest for people to design their own versions of murals, sculptures, and functional structures by noted artists in the area.

The Build With Us challenge encourages creations using K'nex, Legos, foam core, Lincoln Logs, or any other type of building material. Submissions can also be created with Lego Digital Designer, a free software that can be found at the Lego website.

The contest is open to anyone, regardless of age, but a parent or guardian must submit all designs from minors.

To submit a design, take a picture of a sculpture or building inspired by Toledo public art or architecture and upload the image to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #buildwithustoledo and tag @theartscommission and @imaginationstationtoledo; make sure to “like” or “follow” both The Arts Commission and the Imagination

Station on Facebook and Instagram so they can see the posts.

In the post, include the name of the public art piece, piece of architecture or Toledo landmark. A brief description of how the recreation was made can also be included.

Or submissions can be emailed to mcaruso@theartscommission.org or amohr@istscience.org.

Images must be uploaded or emailed June 1 and June 30.

Additional information can be found at The Arts Commission website.