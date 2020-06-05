Imagination Station delays reopening building until September

Anyone who wants to take a trip to Imagination Station will be waiting a little longer, as the science center announced Friday it will reopen its doors to the public in September.

The building has been closed during the shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the large-scale construction project at the building, the center will remain closed during the summer.

“While Governor DeWine announced that museums may reopen on June 10, our conversation has been around how we can best provide a positive experience for our guests,” Lori Hauser, executive director of Imagination Station, said. “We considered that our facility is an active construction site, combined with the impacts of COVID-19. This led us to the conclusion that it’s in the best interest of our guests to provide STEM education all throughout the community and virtually this summer, until our facility can be safely accessible in September.”

Imagination Station will continue to provide STEM education online and throughout the community during that closure, though.

Summer Camps which were already scheduled will continue, with social distancing precautions, and virtual learning will also continue with "Stay At Home Science," available through its website and social media livestreams.

In a press release, Imagination Station said it offer programming activities all summer long throughout the Toledo area, with more information to be shared soon.

Currently, access to the building is restricted due to ongoing construction of the KeyBank Discovery Theater at the facility entrance, as well as necessary social distancing and increased safety protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19.