Imagination Station hosting live discussion with UT grad, aerospace engineer

Imagination Station is hosting a live conversation with Ashlie Flegel, a University of Toledo graduate and an aerospace engineer at the NASA Glenn Research Center.

Flegel will join Imagination Station Chief Scientist Carl Nelson on Facebook and give viewers an insight into her job, answer questions and inspire young engineers to work hard and follow their passions.

The conversation, which will include Flegel answering viewer questions, will be at 10 a.m. Friday on the Imagination Station Facebook page