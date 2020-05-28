Imagination Station hosts virtual science camps

What do an egg drop challenge, a rubber band car, and a tower made out of spaghetti and marshmallows have in common?

They're all part of the STEM curriculum during a virtual camp hosted by the Imagination Station, and they can all be constructed by kids in their own homes.

“We’re going to have, hopefully have, everyone in a like a video call, so we can have kids interacting with each other. You know, that’s also been an important thing we’ve been trying to do is get the interaction between kids. Right now, they’re missing out on a lot of that," explains Dan Clements, Education Manager at Imagination Station.

During four separate week-long camps in the month of June, the Imagination Station will host online sessions with a limited number of children who can participate from home. It's part of the precautions taken to implement distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are excited to be hosting summer camp VIRTUALLY! This all new experience brings a NEW camp, Design It! online, making it possible for kids ages 6-13 to create, think in new ways and challenge their minds.



Starting the week of June 8, 2020, the camps will begin online.

“The cost for virtual camp is $75, and you will need some supplies to go with the camp, but we try to choose supplies that you probably have around your house. We will be offering a supply kit that you can purchase from us, and then pick up at Imagination Station and we’ll run it out to your car,” adds Clements.

The Imagination Station is also providing free content on its social media platforms.

By the first week of July 2020, the Imagination Station plans to start Summer Camps in person. However, that may change.

Either way, those with the science center say the virtual camps may continue to be an option, offering alternative learning during the summer months.

