Imagination Station to host adults-only Valentine's Day event

Imagination Station is hosting an adults-only evening event, Science After Dark: Wine and Chocolate for Valentine's Day.

The event, which is from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, will feature samples from local wines such as Benfield Wines, D & D Smith Winery, Four Fires Meadery, Gillig Winery, Lumberyard Winery & Supply, and Majestic Oak Winery. Chocolates will comes from Dietsch Brotehrs, Grace Chocolates, Jera's Heavenly Sweet, and Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes.

Guests will also enjoy the University of Toledo Jazz Quartet, testing their skills as a "super taster," making wine glass ID charms, and exploring other areas of the science center.

Science After Dark is for adults ages 21 and older with a valid ID. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door for members and $35 for non-members. Food and additional drink tickets will be available to purchase.

For more information, call 419-244-2674 or visit Imagination Station's website.