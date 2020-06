Here's an at-home science experiment that's easy to conduct.

Chief Scientist Carl Nelson from the Imagination Station shows us a way to demonstrate the so-called Brazil Nut Effect using the namesake nuts, then substituting them with a binary mixture of pure peanuts and Brazil nuts.

To take the experiment one step further, we attempt the convection cell with uncooked rice and LEGOs. It can even be achieved with granules of sugar and confectionery sprinkles.

Try this one at home!