This week's Imagine It! continues our science lessons from the Imagination Station through distance learning.

Chief Scientist Carl Nelson holds an instructional video conference from his secret laboratory to show us how to create a colorful concoction through molecular manipulation.

Here's what you need:

- Pie Plates

- Whole Milk

- Cotton Swabs

- Dish Soap

- Food Coloring

Watch this week's experiment to see how it all comes together.