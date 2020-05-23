Imagine It! - May 23, 2020 - Homemade Bubbles

Looking for something to do at home? You can build a better bubble with a scientific solution.

The Chief Scientist at the Imagination Station shares his formula for long-lasting bubbles on this distance-learning installment of Imagine It!

Here are the ingredients and instructions, as listed on the Imagination Station's website:

750 ml Dawn detergent

1 heaping spoon guar gum

3 gallons tap water

3 tablespoons baking powder

Premix the dish soap and guar gum in a separate container and mix vigorously.

Add your 3 gallons of water to the bucket

Mix the baking powder into the water.

Using a whisk, mix the two solutions together in the bucket slowly.

To know that your solution was made correctly, you should be able to blow a decent size bubble with your whisk.

The bubble solution is ready to be used immediately. However, the guar gum will slowly hydrate of the next day or so and as the solution ages, it will become a better bubble solution.

