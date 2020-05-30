Imagine It! - May 30, 2020 - Curve Ball Cups

This week on Imagine It!, we continue to practice distance learning with some lessons you can do with your kids at home.

For starters, Chief Scientist Carl Nelson demonstrates sound vibrations with a classic two-cup set up that allows sound waves to transfer through a string and amplify in Solo cups at the ends.

Next, Nelson shows you how curve balls thrown in baseball games actually curve. In his hands-on demonstration, Nelson uses rubber bands and two plastic cups taped together.

Finally, we attempt to construct models of molecules using cups and balloons.

It's all science you can do yourself at home!