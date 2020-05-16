Imagine It: Elephant's Toothpaste (Previously Recorded)

Sometimes experiments go off without a hitch, but what fun would that be?

The Chief Scientist at the Imagination Station, Carl Nelson, showed 13abc's Tony Geftos some unexpected variations on the over-the-top experiment called "Elephant's Toothpaste."

As of March 16, 2020, The Imagination Station remains closed to the public due to Ohio's statewide Stay Home order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This previously unaired segment was recorded before the lockdown, more than two months ago in early March 2020.