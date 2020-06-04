Imagine for Youth Foundation distributes $10,000 in scholarships to high school seniors

Last year around this time, Stadium Boulevard in Fostoria changed to Micah Hyde Drive.

The Fostoria football complex should be ready for Hyde's annual free football camp. There is plenty of landscape activity taking place on a recent visit but because of the pandemic, the camp will not happen in 2020.

Hyde's Imagine for Youth Foundation recently gave away ten $1,000 scholarship to ten students from ten different Northwest Ohio high schools.

"We feel like the $1,000 is a lot, but we are always setting our goals high," Hyde said. "We want to do more."

Recent Lakota High School graduate Marrissa Claburn is one of the ten scholarship winners.

"I had actually just gotten off work when I found out," Claburn said.

Calburn stays busy working full-time at Wendy's in Fostoria. This did not slow down during this pandemic.

Claburn also did not spend anytime in a classroom at Lakota this school year because she took eight classes at Tiffin University and has most of freshman year out of the way before the official start at Tiffin in August.

Claburn's love is with the softball field. Unfortunately her senior softball season did not happen.

"With COVID happening and not having a senior season it's been really hard," Claburn said. "It's been really emotional these past three months."

Claburn is already working toward a new goal of walking on to the softball team with the Dragons. When she spoke with 13abc Tuesday night, she just returned home from a softball workout.

"I really don't think anybody would understand why I do the things I do for it and why I am so dedicated for it," Claburn said. "Because it has helped me a lot through my life. And it has helped me get life together as an athlete and a student."

Hyde even surprised Claburn with a new MacBook on a video conference call with all of the scholarship winners. Hyde pulled Claburn's name out of a hat.

"We kind of talked about the monkey in the middle - the guys and the girls that have been kind of overseen," Hyde said. "Their not getting a lot of scholarships at their school currently or they didn't receive them. We kind of wanted to help out those kids that were below that, that middle tier. That was the biggest thing for us is to help out those kids that sometimes get overlooked."