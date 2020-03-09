In Touch w/ Jeff Smith - Robb Brown

Since the 1970s, people cruising up and down the Central Avenue strip in Toledo and Sylvania Township have grown accustomed to seeing the BROWN name on more than a few buildings.

The Brown name has been linked to the car business in the Toledo market for a century.

Recently, Robb Brown, the owner of Brown Automotive, decided it was time to hang up the keys and drive off into retirement. But before that happened, we were lucky enough to have Robb join us and take a cruise down memory lane.