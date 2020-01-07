Toledo (WTVG) - Right before the holidays, Toledo Police Chief George Kral tweeted that he was celebrating his 5th anniversary as the leader of the force. I immediately wanted to know more about the accomplishments for which he is most proud, and the things which he says still need work. During our conversation, we discuss what the future could bring when it comes to community policing. And, he also tells us why being a police officer is more of a calling than ever before.
In Touch w/ Jeff Smith - TPD & George Kral
By Jeff Smith |
Posted: Tue 10:04 AM, Jan 07, 2020