In Touch w/Jeff Smith - DTW Destination Pass

If you're like me, you remember the days of walking to the gate, seeing off that family member, and waiting to watch the airplane taxi down the runway, waving from the window, as if the person on board could actually see you.

Right?

It's old school when it comes to airline travel. Or is it?

Detroit Metro has had a program in operation for a few years allowing friends and family to once again go to the gate. But since it's inception, it's been expanded. Wayne County Airport Authority Security Chief, Debra Sieg, says ideas in the airline passenger world are shared, "There's a saying in the airport industry, if you've seen one airport, you've seen one airport." That was tongue-in-cheek, but it just means you will see ideas that work used again and again. The Wayne County Airport Authority patterned its Destination Pass program after similar programs in Philadelphia and Seattle.