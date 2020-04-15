Experts say some dogs need periods of alone time during the pandemic

If you own a dog, you're probably spending a lot of extra time with them because of the pandemic. That is of course a good thing, but when you go back to your normal routine, separation anxiety will be a factor for some dogs.

There are things you can be doing now to make the eventual transition back to their regular schedule as smooth as possible. And it should be a gradual process.

Giving them some alone time now will help them return to a normal schedule. John Brown is a Certified Professional Dog Trainer who owns Let's Train in Toledo.

"I would advise getting them plenty of exercise first to wear them down a bit and then put them in a crate or a dog safe room. During their alone time give them something to do to stimulate them mentally, and keep them busy. You don't want to just leave them in the crate. You can use things like interactive feeding toys or chew bones. There are a lot of good options, " Brown said.

Brown says when it comes to the amount of alone time your dog should get, that can vary. He advises that at least an hour or two a day is good in a crate or a dog safe room to start. He says as you get closer to going back to work, try to extend the length of time.

He also says that if you are taking you dog on a lot more walks than usual, try to gradually get back to the usual number of walks as you get closer to going back to work or your normal routine. But until then, a lot of walks is good for their mind and body.

