Increased communcation for first responders on COVID-19 issues

When it comes to first responders, local heath officials are promising increased communication after some firefighters were not told they'd transferred a patient who was eventually diagnosed with COVID-19.

Pretty soon that increased communication could be the law.

This issues really came to light in Springfield Township last week. That’s when first responders were surprised to learn they'd transported someone a few days earlier who turned out to be a positive test. From that lesson things are changing for the better.

When you have a medical emergency, fire and EMS personnel from Springfield Township and departments across our area will respond but that response may change.

"In reality this changes our lives forever. It addresses how we're going to perform and conduct our business from this point forward,” said Chief Barry Cousino of the Springfield Township Fire Department.

Chief Cousino knows this all too well. Recently some of his fire fighters transported a person to Saint Luke's Hospital in Maumee. That patient turned out to be positive for COVID-19. His fire fighters had to quarantine.

“I don't know that it slipped though the crack. I think we're really early on into this process and we were all new to this. Historically the hospitals have always informed us of any positive tests,” said Chief Cousino.

State representative Haraz Ghanbari has introduced legislation forcing hospitals to disclose not only a positive test but a presumptive positive for COVID-19 to first responders.

"The concern is if they go back to the police station, they'd go back to the fire department or the EMS facility without knowing there's a high suspicion that an individual this treated or transported has the corona virus. That has the potential to cripple an entire department," said Rep. Ghanbari.

The legislation should debated in the next few days, bringing what could be a little piece of mind in a difficult time.

“Tomorrow is a different day and as we go on it becomes more and more difficult, I think for us,” said Chief Cousino.

This is not the only legislation that’s expected to be debated. The legislature is the only body that can set a new election day. In-person voting was postponed last week.

One more deadline looming, that’s the Ed Choice voucher debate. That’s been somewhat lost in everything happening with corona virus. That voucher window is supposed to open on April 1st.