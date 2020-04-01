Indian Creek Zoo postpones opening due to COVID-19

Baby animals are one sure sign of Spring.

As the calendar changes to April, Indian Creek Zoo is forced to stay closed.

April 1st, 2020, would have been opening day for the season at this small, non-profit zoo in Bedford Twp., MI. That opening is indefinitely postponed as Michigan hunkers down due to COVID-19.

“For the month of April we’re shut down, it’s a $150,000 impact that we lose over a year ago,” explained owner of Indian Creek Zoo, Joe Garverick, who first opened the zoo in 2014.

It closes to the public for the first three months of the year, but it's a year-round job.

“Right now, it’s just taking care of animals," continued Garverick. "We get in there. We feed everything. We clean. We make sure everything’s done. And then the employees go home and then they’re back the next day. It’s a seven day a week deal here, feeding animals.”

Even during the off season, the expenses continue. Feeding the more than 300 animals at Indian Creek Zoo costs roughly $20,000 each month.

“You know, we’re going to get through this," said Garverick. "We’re going to get through this. We have in the past. America’s a great country and we’re going to make it happen.”

Because the zoo may be closed, but life goes on.

If you'd like to make a donation, buy a membership, or contact Indian Creek Zoo to drop off meat such as venison or fish, click the link on this page.

